Ratmalana Supermarket Slapped With Rs. 500,000 Fine for Overpricing Imported Rice

A supermarket in Ratmalana has been handed a Rs. 500,000 fine after it was found to be selling imported Kiri Ponni and Paal Ponni rice at prices exceeding the government-mandated maximum retail price (MRP), authorities have confirmed.

Violation of Price Controls

The penalty was imposed following an inspection that revealed the outlet was charging customers more than the legally permitted ceiling price for the popular imported rice varieties. The government had previously established maximum retail prices for essential food items, including imported rice, as part of broader efforts to protect consumers from price gouging amid ongoing cost-of-living pressures.

Kiri Ponni and Paal Ponni are widely consumed rice varieties in Sri Lanka, particularly among communities in the Northern and Eastern provinces, as well as among a growing number of consumers island-wide who favour the grain's distinct texture and flavour.

Authorities Send a Strong Message

The hefty fine serves as a stern warning to retailers across the country that violations of consumer protection regulations will not be tolerated. Officials have urged businesses to strictly adhere to government-stipulated pricing guidelines for all controlled commodities.

The supermarket is located in Ratmalana, a suburb south of Colombo.

The fine amounts to Rs. 500,000 for selling rice above the MRP.

The offending products were imported Kiri Ponni and Paal Ponni rice varieties.

Consumers Urged to Report Violations

Members of the public are encouraged to report any instances of retailers selling essential goods above the maximum retail price to the relevant consumer affairs authorities. Regulatory bodies have indicated that inspections will continue across the island to ensure compliance and safeguard the interests of Sri Lankan consumers.

Price control regulations exist to ensure that ordinary Sri Lankans are not exploited by unscrupulous traders, particularly during periods of economic hardship.

This latest enforcement action underscores the government's commitment to maintaining fair pricing standards in the retail sector as Sri Lanka continues its economic recovery.

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