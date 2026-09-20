Irrigation Department Issues Severe Flood Warning for Mahaweli River in Pasbage Korale

The Irrigation Department has issued a severe flood warning for residents living in low-lying areas along the Mahaweli River within the Pasbage Korale division, urging communities in vulnerable zones to take immediate precautionary measures.

Warning Issued Amid Rising Water Levels

Authorities have raised serious concerns over the rapidly rising water levels in the Mahaweli River, Sri Lanka's longest river, as the warning signals a heightened risk of flooding for settlements situated in low-lying areas of the Pasbage Korale region.

The Irrigation Department, which monitors river levels and flood risk across the island, has called on residents in affected areas to remain vigilant and be prepared to evacuate if conditions deteriorate further.

Residents Urged to Take Precautions

Local communities living near the riverbanks are being advised to move valuables and livestock to higher ground and to stay alert for further updates from relevant authorities. Disaster management officials are expected to coordinate response efforts in the region.

Sri Lanka has historically experienced significant flooding along the Mahaweli River corridor during periods of heavy rainfall, with Pasbage Korale among the areas frequently affected by seasonal inundation.

Residents are encouraged to monitor official announcements from the Irrigation Department and the Disaster Management Centre for the latest guidance and instructions as the situation develops.

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