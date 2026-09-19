Trump Moves to Ban CNN, MSNBC and Politico from White House Access

United States President Donald Trump announced on Friday that he intends to bar several major news organisations — CNN, MSNBC and Politico — from accessing the White House, in what critics are describing as an unprecedented assault on press freedom.

A Direct Strike at Media Access

The move marks a significant escalation in Trump's long-running battle with mainstream American media outlets, which he has repeatedly labelled as purveyors of "fake news" throughout his political career. By restricting physical access to the White House, the administration would effectively limit these organisations' ability to cover the presidency at close range.

CNN, MSNBC and Politico are among the most widely followed English-language news platforms in the world, with their reporting closely monitored by governments, analysts and journalists across the globe, including in Sri Lanka.

Pattern of Press Hostility

This latest action follows a series of confrontational moves by the Trump administration targeting news organisations perceived as hostile to the president. Earlier this year, the White House made changes to the composition of the press pool, signalling a willingness to use access as a political tool against unfavourable coverage.

Press freedom advocates have strongly condemned such measures, warning that restricting credentialed journalists from government buildings sets a dangerous precedent for democratic governance.

Wider Implications

The decision is expected to draw sharp reaction from journalism bodies worldwide. Among the key concerns being raised are:

The potential chilling effect on independent political reporting in the United States

The use of institutional access as leverage against critical media voices

Broader questions around the erosion of First Amendment protections for the press

Trump has consistently framed his battles with the media as a fight against dishonest and biased reporting, a narrative that continues to resonate strongly with his political base.

As of the time of this report, the affected news organisations had not issued formal responses to the announced restrictions. The full scope and legal basis of the ban remain to be clarified by the White House.

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