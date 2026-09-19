Trump Claims US Has Secured Permanent Security Control Over Greenland at Zero Cost

United States President Donald Trump has asserted that Washington has reached a landmark agreement with Denmark and Greenland, granting the United States permanent control over Greenland's security — and at no financial cost to the American government.

A Bold Claim With Sweeping Implications

Trump made the announcement with characteristic confidence, declaring that the deal represents a major strategic win for the United States. According to the President, the agreement effectively hands Washington long-term authority over the security arrangements of the vast Arctic island, a territory that has long been of significant geopolitical interest to American policymakers.

The claim, if verified, would mark a dramatic shift in the relationship between the United States, the Kingdom of Denmark, and the autonomous territory of Greenland — a relationship that has been under intense scrutiny since Trump first floated the idea of acquiring Greenland during his first term in office.

Greenland's Strategic Value

Greenland occupies a uniquely important position in global geopolitics. Its proximity to the Arctic, its vast untapped natural resources, and its strategic location between North America and Europe have made it a focal point for major powers, including the United States, Russia, and China.

Greenland is home to the Pituffik Space Base, a critical US military installation formerly known as Thule Air Base.

The island holds enormous reserves of rare earth minerals, oil, and natural gas.

Its Arctic location provides significant military and surveillance advantages in an era of renewed great-power competition.

Denmark and Greenland Yet to Confirm

While Trump has presented the development as a done deal, no formal confirmation has been issued by the Danish government or Greenland's autonomous administration. Both Copenhagen and Nuuk have historically pushed back against Trump's ambitions regarding the island, with Danish officials previously dismissing the idea of any sale or transfer of sovereignty as simply not up for discussion.

Greenland is not for sale — a position Denmark and Greenland's own leadership have repeatedly stated in response to American overtures in recent years.

It remains unclear whether the arrangement Trump described constitutes a formal treaty, an executive understanding, or a broader diplomatic framework. The absence of a joint statement from all parties has led observers to treat the President's claims with caution pending further official clarification.

Reactions and What It Means Going Forward

The announcement has drawn considerable international attention, with analysts noting that any formal security agreement of this nature would carry profound consequences for Arctic governance, NATO dynamics, and the broader rules-based international order.

For Sri Lanka and the wider Global South, developments of this nature serve as a reminder of how great-power competition continues to reshape international norms around sovereignty and territorial integrity — issues that resonate deeply for smaller nations navigating an increasingly multipolar world.

Further details are expected to emerge as diplomatic channels respond to Trump's claims in the days ahead.

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