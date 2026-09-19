Fishermen Warned of Dangerous Seas as Atmospheric Disturbance Threatens Bay of Bengal

Sri Lanka's Natural Hazards Early Warning Centre has issued an urgent maritime advisory cautioning operators of multi-day fishing vessels about hazardous conditions developing over deep sea areas of the Bay of Bengal.

The warning, released at 5.00 p.m. on 18 September 2026, remains in effect for a period of 24 hours and urges those at sea to exercise extreme caution.

Atmospheric Disturbance Driving Dangerous Conditions

Authorities have highlighted an atmospheric disturbance forming to the north of the Bay of Bengal as the primary driver behind the expected deterioration in sea conditions. The system is anticipated to generate strong winds and rough seas across deep water areas, posing a significant risk to vessels operating far from shore.

Multi-Day Boats in the Firing Line

The advisory specifically targets multi-day fishing boats — larger vessels that venture into deep sea waters and remain at sea for extended periods. These craft are considered particularly vulnerable when conditions deteriorate rapidly in open ocean environments.

Strong winds are expected across Bay of Bengal deep sea areas

Rough and potentially dangerous seas are forecast for the advisory period

The warning is valid for 24 hours from the time of issue

Fishermen and vessel operators are strongly urged to monitor official updates from the Natural Hazards Early Warning Centre and avoid venturing into affected deep sea areas until conditions improve.

The Natural Hazards Early Warning Centre continues to monitor the developing situation and is expected to issue updated advisories as conditions evolve. All those with vessels currently at sea in the Bay of Bengal are advised to seek safe harbour without delay.