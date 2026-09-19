Armed Men Storm Trincomalee Liquor Shop in Late-Night Robbery Caught on CCTV

Two armed men carried out a brazen robbery at a liquor shop located near Anuradhapura Junction in Trincomalee late on Tuesday night, with the entire incident captured on the premises' closed-circuit television cameras.

What Happened

The robbery took place at approximately 9:45 pm, when the two suspects entered the establishment brandishing a T-56 assault rifle. The presence of a military-grade weapon added a particularly alarming dimension to what police are treating as a serious armed crime.

CCTV Footage Key to Investigation

Footage recorded by the shop's surveillance system is expected to play a crucial role in identifying and apprehending the perpetrators. Investigators are understood to be reviewing the recordings closely as part of their ongoing inquiry into the incident.

Concerns Over Armed Crime

The use of an assault rifle during what appears to be a robbery at a civilian business premises has raised fresh concerns among residents and law enforcement officials about the availability of illegal weapons in the region. The T-56 is a military-pattern rifle, and its appearance in a street-level crime is being treated with particular seriousness by authorities.

Police in Trincomalee have launched a formal investigation into the incident. No further details regarding casualties or the exact amount stolen have been officially confirmed at this stage. Authorities are urging anyone with information related to the robbery or the identities of the suspects to come forward and assist the investigation.