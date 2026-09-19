CID Seeks Interpol Blue Notice to Track Down Basil Rajapaksa

Sri Lanka's Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has formally requested Interpol to issue a Blue Notice in connection with former Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa, as authorities step up efforts to bring him before local courts.

What Is a Blue Notice?

An Interpol Blue Notice is an international law enforcement tool used to gather information about a person's identity, location, or criminal activities. Unlike a Red Notice, which calls for the arrest and extradition of a suspect, a Blue Notice is primarily aimed at tracking and locating an individual of interest to investigators. The request signals that Sri Lankan authorities are actively seeking to establish the whereabouts of the former minister.

Background to the Request

Basil Rajapaksa, a key figure in the Rajapaksa political dynasty and a former powerbroker within the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), has been the subject of ongoing legal scrutiny in Sri Lanka. The CID's move to engage Interpol reflects the seriousness with which investigators are pursuing the case, as Rajapaksa is believed to be residing abroad.

The former minister, who also holds United States citizenship, served as Finance Minister during one of the most turbulent periods in Sri Lanka's recent history, which culminated in the devastating economic crisis of 2022.

Authorities Tighten the Net

The CID's decision to pursue international channels underscores the limitations local investigators face when a subject remains outside Sri Lankan jurisdiction. By engaging Interpol's network, authorities hope to obtain reliable intelligence on Rajapaksa's current location and movements.

This latest development adds to the mounting legal pressure facing several members of the Rajapaksa family in the aftermath of the 2022 economic collapse, which triggered widespread public unrest and ultimately led to the resignation of then-President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Further updates are expected as the investigation progresses and Interpol responds to the CID's formal request.

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