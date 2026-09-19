I Sold Land to Survive": CBK Opens Up About Gruelling Demands of Juggling Presidency and Motherhood

Former President Reflects on Personal Sacrifices During Years in Office

Former President Chandrika Bandaranaike Kumaratunga (CBK) has spoken with rare candour about the immense personal sacrifices she made while serving as Sri Lanka's head of state, revealing that the relentless pressures of leading the country took a profound toll on her life as a mother and as an individual.

Fifteen-Hour Days and Financial Strain

In a frank and deeply personal reflection, CBK disclosed that she routinely worked up to fifteen hours a day during her presidency, leaving her with little time or energy to fulfil her role as a parent in the way she had hoped. The demands of office were so overwhelming, she said, that she was forced to sell personal land holdings simply to manage her financial affairs — a detail that offers a striking glimpse into the hidden hardships borne by even those at the very pinnacle of political power.

"I worked 15 hours a day and had to sell land," CBK recalled, painting a picture of a leader stretched to her limits both professionally and personally.

The Weight of Motherhood in the Corridors of Power

CBK, who served as President from 1994 to 2005 and remains one of the most prominent figures in Sri Lankan political history, acknowledged that navigating the dual responsibilities of running a nation and raising her children was an extraordinary challenge — one that she believes is rarely understood or appreciated by the public.

Her comments shed light on a dimension of leadership that is seldom discussed in Sri Lankan political discourse: the deeply human cost paid by those who hold the highest offices in the land, particularly women who must contend with societal expectations of motherhood alongside the crushing weight of governance.

A Legacy Shaped by Struggle

CBK's presidency was itself defined by turbulence — from pursuing peace negotiations to end the civil war, to surviving an assassination attempt on the eve of a presidential election. Her latest reflections add yet another layer to an already remarkable and complex legacy, reminding Sri Lankans that behind the machinery of the state stand individuals confronting very human battles of their own.

Her words are likely to resonate strongly with working mothers across Sri Lanka, who face their own daily struggles balancing professional responsibility with family life — albeit on a vastly different scale.