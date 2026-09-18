SriLankan Aviation College Celebrates Airline's 47th Anniversary with Special Edition of Skyline Stories

SriLankan Aviation College marked a significant milestone this week, celebrating the 47th anniversary of SriLankan Airlines with a specially curated edition of its popular aviation talk series, Skyline Stories.

A Special Occasion for Sri Lanka's National Carrier

The commemorative event brought together aviation professionals, industry enthusiasts, and members of the college community to honour nearly five decades of the national airline's contribution to Sri Lanka's connectivity and civil aviation sector.

Skyline Stories, the college's ongoing aviation talk series, has steadily built a reputation as a platform for meaningful dialogue surrounding the aviation industry, featuring insights from seasoned professionals and thought leaders in the field.

Honouring a Legacy in the Skies

The special anniversary edition of the series served as both a celebration of SriLankan Airlines' enduring legacy and an opportunity to reflect on the airline's journey over 47 years, during which it has grown into one of South Asia's prominent carriers.

SriLankan Aviation College, the training arm affiliated with the national carrier, has long played a central role in developing skilled aviation professionals not only for Sri Lanka but for the broader region.

The anniversary edition of Skyline Stories underscored the college's commitment to fostering a strong aviation culture while keeping the spirit of the national airline's history alive among the next generation of industry professionals.

Looking Ahead

As SriLankan Airlines enters its 48th year of operations, events such as these serve as a reminder of the airline's enduring importance to the island nation — both as an economic driver and as a symbol of Sri Lankan pride on the global stage.