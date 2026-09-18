Sri Lanka Secures 10,000 Jobs in Thailand Following Foreign Minister Herath's Official Visit

Sri Lanka has taken a significant step towards expanding overseas employment opportunities for its citizens, with Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath's recent official visit to Thailand resulting in the opening of 10,000 job vacancies for Sri Lankan workers.

A Milestone Visit

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism Vijitha Herath concluded a three-day official visit to Thailand from 14 to 16 September 2026, at the invitation of Thai Minister of Labour Julapun Amornvivat. The visit marked a pivotal moment in bilateral labour relations between the two nations.

During his time in Bangkok, Minister Herath engaged in high-level discussions with his Thai counterpart, focusing on strengthening cooperation in the field of foreign employment and creating structured pathways for Sri Lankan workers to access the Thai labour market.

Opportunities for Sri Lankan Workers

The talks yielded a landmark outcome, with Thailand agreeing to open up approximately 10,000 employment opportunities specifically for Sri Lankan nationals. This development is expected to provide meaningful relief to job-seekers and contribute positively to the country's foreign remittance inflows.

Sri Lanka's foreign employment sector remains a vital pillar of the national economy, with hundreds of thousands of Sri Lankans currently working abroad and sending remittances that support both families and the broader economy.

Strengthening Bilateral Ties

The visit also served to deepen diplomatic and economic ties between Sri Lanka and Thailand, two nations with longstanding cultural and trade connections. Officials from both sides expressed commitment to ensuring that Sri Lankan workers deployed to Thailand receive fair treatment and appropriate protections under Thai labour law.

Minister Herath's visit is seen as part of the government's broader strategy to diversify foreign employment destinations beyond the traditional markets of the Middle East, opening new avenues in Southeast Asia for skilled and semi-skilled Sri Lankan workers.

Related Video