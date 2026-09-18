Sri Lanka Navy Saves Harbour Pilot Who Fell Overboard at Colombo Port

The Sri Lanka Navy carried out a swift rescue operation at Colombo Port after a harbour pilot fell overboard into the sea, officials confirmed.

Quick Response Prevents Tragedy

Naval personnel stationed at the port acted promptly upon receiving word that the pilot had gone overboard, launching an immediate response to locate and retrieve the individual from the water. The timely intervention by the Navy is credited with preventing what could have been a fatal incident at one of South Asia's busiest maritime hubs.

Harbour Pilot Recovered Safely

The harbour pilot, whose identity has not been publicly disclosed, was successfully pulled from the water by Navy personnel. Harbour pilots play a critical role in the day-to-day operations of Colombo Port, guiding large commercial vessels safely in and out of the harbour. The circumstances that led to the pilot falling overboard are yet to be officially detailed.

Colombo Port's Strategic Importance

Colombo Port serves as a key transshipment hub in the Indian Ocean region, handling thousands of vessels annually. Incidents involving port personnel highlight the inherent risks faced by maritime workers operating in and around active shipping channels.

The Sri Lanka Navy continues to maintain a visible presence at Colombo Port, fulfilling both security and emergency response duties to ensure the safety of all personnel working within the port premises.