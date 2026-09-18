India Renews Financial Support for Nagapattinam–Kankesanthurai Ferry Service

The Government of India has agreed to extend its financial assistance for the passenger ferry service operating between Nagapattinam in Tamil Nadu and Kankesanthurai in northern Sri Lanka for a further year, providing a welcome boost to cross-strait connectivity between the two neighbouring nations.

A Lifeline for Sea Travel Between India and Sri Lanka

The Nagapattinam–Kankesanthurai ferry route serves as a vital link connecting communities on both sides of the Palk Strait, offering an affordable and accessible sea passage for passengers travelling between southern India and the Northern Province of Sri Lanka. The continued financial backing from New Delhi underscores India's commitment to strengthening people-to-people ties with its island neighbour.

The ferry service has been widely regarded as a significant step in reviving historical maritime connections between the two countries, routes that had largely fallen dormant during decades of civil conflict in Sri Lanka.

Strengthening Regional Connectivity

India's renewed support reflects the broader strategic and humanitarian importance placed on maintaining accessible travel options for Sri Lankan Tamils, Indian nationals, and other passengers who rely on the sea route as an alternative to air travel.

The extension of funding is expected to ensure the continuity of scheduled sailings, helping sustain what has become an increasingly popular corridor for trade, tourism, and family reunions between the two countries.

Authorities on both sides are anticipated to work closely in the coming months to build on the service's progress and explore opportunities to further enhance its capacity and regularity.

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