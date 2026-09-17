Sri Lankan Master Ivan Peries Sets Auction Record as Painting Fetches US$640,000

A painting by celebrated Sri Lankan-born artist Ivan Peries has sold for a record-breaking US$640,000, marking a landmark moment for South Asian art and cementing Peries' standing as one of the most significant artists to have emerged from the island nation.

A Historic Sale

The remarkable sale price represents a new auction record for the late artist, whose lyrical and meditative works have long been admired by collectors and critics across the world. The achievement underscores the growing international appetite for South Asian modernist art and brings fresh attention to a painter who spent much of his career working in relative obscurity outside his home country.

Who Was Ivan Peries?

Born in Sri Lanka, Ivan Peries went on to become one of the most distinctive voices in twentieth-century abstract painting. He spent a significant portion of his life in Britain, where he developed his signature style — delicate, luminous compositions that drew heavily on light, silence, and spiritual introspection. His canvases are often described as quietly transcendent, existing somewhere between landscape and pure abstraction.

Despite receiving considerable recognition in European art circles during his lifetime, Peries remained a somewhat understated figure in the broader global art market. That dynamic now appears to be shifting dramatically.

Growing Recognition for Sri Lankan Art

The record sale is being welcomed by Sri Lankan art enthusiasts and cultural commentators as a proud moment for the country's creative heritage. It highlights how the works of Sri Lankan artists are increasingly being valued on the world stage, with collectors willing to invest significant sums to acquire pieces by homegrown masters.

Ivan Peries was born in Sri Lanka and later based himself in the United Kingdom

He is widely regarded as a pioneer of abstract art from South Asia

His works are held in major private and institutional collections internationally

The US$640,000 sale sets a new personal auction record for the artist

The remarkable price achieved at auction signals that the international art world is finally giving Ivan Peries the recognition his extraordinary body of work has always deserved.

A Moment of National Pride

For Sri Lanka, a country with a rich but often internationally overlooked artistic tradition, the sale offers a powerful reminder of the calibre of talent the island has produced. As global interest in modernist works from non-Western traditions continues to grow, records such as this one are likely to inspire renewed scholarly and commercial interest in Peries and his contemporaries.

The identity of the buyer and the specific work sold have not been widely disclosed, but the auction result has already reverberated through the art world, drawing attention to the enduring power and relevance of Ivan Peries' vision.