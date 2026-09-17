Wildlife Officers Uncover Rs. 42.5 Million Elephant Pearl Haul in Biyagama Hotel Raid

Wildlife conservation authorities have made a significant seizure after discovering two highly prized elephant pearls valued at an estimated Rs. 42.5 million during a targeted raid on a hotel in Biyagama.

Rare and Valuable Contraband

Elephant pearls, known to be among the rarest natural formations in the world, are occasionally found within the bodies of wild elephants and are considered to hold immense cultural, spiritual, and monetary value across parts of Asia. The discovery of two such pearls in a single raid underscores the scale of the illicit wildlife trade that authorities continue to battle across the island.

Raid Carried Out by Wildlife Officers

Officers from the Department of Wildlife Conservation conducted the operation at the Biyagama hotel premises following intelligence gathered on suspected illegal wildlife trafficking activity in the area. The pearls were recovered during the course of the raid, and investigations are now underway to determine the full extent of the network involved in their possession and potential sale.

Crackdown on Wildlife Trafficking

Sri Lanka's wildlife authorities have been intensifying efforts in recent months to combat the illegal trade in protected animal products. Elephant pearls fall under strict legal protections given their direct association with the country's wild elephant population, which is itself a protected species under Sri Lankan law.

Two elephant pearls seized during the raid

Combined estimated value: Rs. 42.5 million

Location: A hotel premises in Biyagama

Seized by Department of Wildlife Conservation officers

Authorities have confirmed that investigations remain active and that further arrests or disclosures may follow as the probe into the origin and intended destination of the contraband continues. Those found guilty of trafficking in protected wildlife products in Sri Lanka face significant penalties under the Fauna and Flora Protection Ordinance.

Elephant pearls are exceptionally rare natural objects and their illegal trade represents a serious threat to wildlife conservation efforts in Sri Lanka.

The public has been urged to report any suspected wildlife trafficking activity to the Department of Wildlife Conservation or law enforcement agencies.