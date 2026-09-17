Supreme Court Rules Judges Must Pay Income Tax Like All Other Citizens

Landmark Ruling Ends Long-Standing Debate Over Judicial Tax Obligations

Sri Lanka's Supreme Court has delivered a landmark ruling determining that judicial officers are not exempt from income tax obligations, confirming that judges are liable to pay Advance Personal Income Tax (APIT) in the same manner as other citizens of the country.

What the Ruling Means

The ruling puts to rest a long-standing question regarding whether members of the judiciary held a special status that shielded them from personal income tax obligations. The Supreme Court has now made clear that no such exemption exists, and that judicial officers must comply with the same tax laws that govern the wider working population of Sri Lanka.

Advance Personal Income Tax, commonly referred to as APIT, is a mechanism through which income tax is deducted at the point of payment, ensuring that individuals meet their tax responsibilities on a timely basis throughout the year rather than in a lump sum at year's end.

Significance for the Judiciary and Public

Legal observers have noted that the ruling carries significant weight, both practically and symbolically. It reinforces the principle that no institution or individual — regardless of their standing within the state — stands above the country's tax laws.

The decision underscores the fundamental democratic principle that equality before the law applies universally, including to those who are themselves entrusted with upholding the law.

The ruling is expected to have immediate implications for how judicial salaries are processed, with the relevant authorities now required to ensure that APIT deductions are applied to the remuneration of judges across all levels of the court system.

Broader Context

Sri Lanka has in recent years intensified efforts to broaden its tax base and improve revenue collection amid ongoing economic pressures. Rulings such as this one contribute to a wider push toward fiscal accountability and transparency across all sectors of public life, including institutions that have historically operated with considerable independence.

The Inland Revenue Department and other relevant state bodies are expected to issue further guidance on the implementation of this ruling in the coming weeks.

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