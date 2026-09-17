Dissanayake Hits the Campaign Trail Again as Public Support Shows Signs of Slipping

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has taken to holding public rallies across the country in what political observers are describing as a concerted effort to shore up waning popular support, raising questions about the administration's grip on public confidence less than a year into its term.

A President on the Stump

The rallies, held in various parts of the island, see Dissanayake addressing crowds in a manner more reminiscent of an election campaign than the routine business of governing. The move signals growing concern within the National People's Power (NPP) administration that the groundswell of public enthusiasm which swept the president to victory is beginning to erode.

Dissanayake, who rode to power on sweeping promises of systemic change and an end to the entrenched political culture that had long defined Sri Lankan governance, now faces the difficult reality of delivering on those pledges amid a challenging economic environment.

Economic Pressures Fuelling Discontent

Ordinary Sri Lankans continue to bear the burden of austerity measures tied to the country's International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout programme. Rising living costs, sluggish wage growth, and the persistence of hardships that predated Dissanayake's election have left many voters feeling that the change they were promised has been slow to materialise.

Fuel and electricity prices remain a significant strain on household budgets.

Public sector workers have voiced frustration over delayed relief measures.

Rural communities continue to flag inadequate access to essential services.

Critics argue that the administration has, in several key policy areas, maintained continuity with its predecessors rather than charting the bold new course Dissanayake championed on the campaign trail.

Rallies as a Political Tool

By returning to the public platform, the president appears to be attempting to reconnect directly with his base and reframe his government's narrative. The rallies offer an opportunity to reassert his anti-establishment credentials and remind supporters of the longer-term vision underpinning his administration's programme.

Political analysts note that when leaders resort to frequent public rallies outside of election cycles, it often reflects internal acknowledgement that approval ratings are under pressure and that direct communication with voters is seen as the most effective corrective measure.

Opposition Seizes the Moment

Opposition parties have been quick to capitalise on the perceived vulnerability, intensifying their criticism of the government's economic management and accusing the NPP of failing to translate its parliamentary majority into meaningful relief for struggling citizens.

The coming months are likely to prove decisive for the Dissanayake administration. Whether the president's renewed engagement with the public can reverse the slide in support — or whether it amounts to little more than political theatre — will depend largely on whether tangible improvements in living standards materialise on the ground across Sri Lanka.

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