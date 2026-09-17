Gnanasara Thero Vows He Will Not Flee as Colombo High Court Hears Islam Insult Case

Bodu Bala Sena (BBS) General Secretary Venerable Galagodaaththe Gnanasara Thero made a bold public declaration outside the Colombo High Court yesterday, asserting that he had no intention of evading justice, as he appeared before the court in a case brought by the Attorney General over remarks allegedly insulting Islam.

Court Appearance

The case was taken up before Colombo High Court Judge Buddhika C. Ragala, with the controversial Buddhist monk standing firm in his position both inside and outside the courtroom. His statement outside the premises drew considerable attention from those gathered in the vicinity.

Background to the Case

The Attorney General filed the case against Gnanasara Thero following statements he allegedly made that were deemed insulting to Islam. The BBS, which Gnanasara Thero leads as General Secretary, has previously been at the centre of interfaith tensions in Sri Lanka, making this latest legal development a matter of significant public interest.

Gnanasara Thero declared outside the High Court that he would not flee, signalling his willingness to face the legal proceedings against him.

The case is expected to continue proceedings before the Colombo High Court in the coming weeks.

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