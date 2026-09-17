US Embassy Stays Silent as IGP Launches Probe into Joint Drug Operation

The United States Embassy in Colombo has declined to offer any comment regarding an investigation initiated by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Priyantha Weerasuriya into a joint drug raid conducted alongside American officials, leaving key questions surrounding the operation unanswered.

Embassy Refuses to Engage

When approached for a response, the US Embassy chose to remain tight-lipped on the matter, offering no official statement or clarification about its involvement in the raid or the nature of the IGP's probe. The silence from the American diplomatic mission has drawn attention at a time when transparency in law enforcement operations is under public scrutiny.

IGP Orders Internal Inquiry

Inspector General of Police Priyantha Weerasuriya has launched a formal investigation into the joint drug raid, which was carried out in cooperation with United States officials. The probe is understood to be examining the circumstances and conduct surrounding the operation, though specific details of the inquiry have not been made publicly available.

Questions Linger Over Joint Operation

The drug raid, which involved collaboration between Sri Lankan police and their American counterparts, has raised concerns that prompted the country's top police official to order an internal review. Such joint operations between Sri Lankan law enforcement and foreign agencies, while not unprecedented, typically involve strict procedural protocols.

The US Embassy's refusal to comment adds a layer of diplomatic sensitivity to what is already a closely watched matter. Observers note that any findings from the IGP's investigation could have broader implications for future law enforcement cooperation between Sri Lanka and the United States.

Further developments are expected as the investigation progresses, and authorities have yet to indicate when findings will be made available to the public.

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