Former NTC Chairman Renuka Perera Taken Into Custody Over Bribery Allegations

Senior Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) figure and former National Transport Commission (NTC) Chairman Renuka Perera has been arrested in connection with allegations of bribery, authorities have confirmed.

Prominent Political Figure in Custody

Perera, who held a prominent position within the SLPP — the party that dominated Sri Lankan politics during the Rajapaksa administration — was taken into custody by investigators probing corruption-related offences. His arrest marks a significant development in ongoing efforts by Sri Lankan authorities to tackle bribery and corrupt practices within public institutions.

As the former head of the National Transport Commission, Perera oversaw one of the country's key regulatory bodies responsible for managing and licensing public transport services across the island.

Bribery Investigation Underway

Details surrounding the specific nature of the bribery allegations against Perera are expected to be made public as the investigation progresses. Law enforcement officials have indicated that the arrest follows a formal inquiry into alleged corrupt conduct linked to his tenure in public office.

The arrest adds to a growing list of high-profile individuals facing legal scrutiny in Sri Lanka amid renewed public and institutional pressure to hold former officials accountable for alleged misconduct during their time in power.

Political Implications

Perera's detention is likely to draw significant attention given his standing within the SLPP, a party that has faced mounting criticism over governance failures and allegations of corruption in recent years. Political observers are expected to watch closely as proceedings unfold.

Further updates are anticipated as investigators continue their examination of the case.