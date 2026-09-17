Sri Lanka Police Sound Alarm Over AI-Generated Child Sexual Abuse Material

Authorities Urge Public Vigilance as Technology Fuels New Form of Child Exploitation

Sri Lanka Police have issued a stern warning to the public regarding a disturbing and rapidly escalating threat — the production and circulation of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) generated through artificial intelligence tools.

Law enforcement authorities have expressed deep concern over the increasing misuse of advanced AI technologies to create realistic yet entirely fabricated imagery and video content that sexually exploits minors. Unlike traditional CSAM, this form of abuse does not necessarily involve a real child being physically harmed during production, but investigators stress that it remains a serious criminal offence and contributes significantly to the broader culture of child exploitation.

A Growing Digital Menace

Police warn that the accessibility of AI image and video generation platforms has made it alarmingly easy for offenders to produce such material with minimal technical expertise. This has led to a surge in cases being identified both locally and across the region, placing increased pressure on cybercrime units tasked with monitoring and prosecuting offenders.

Authorities note that such content is often shared through encrypted messaging applications and dark web networks, making detection and intervention considerably more challenging for investigators.

Legal Consequences and Public Responsibility

Sri Lanka Police have reminded the public that the creation, possession, distribution, or viewing of any form of child sexual abuse material — including AI-generated content — is a punishable offence under Sri Lankan law. Those found guilty face severe legal consequences, including imprisonment.

Parents and guardians are being urged to monitor their children's online activity closely and to educate young people about the dangers of interacting with strangers on digital platforms. Schools and community organisations have also been called upon to play an active role in raising awareness.

Sri Lanka Police have urged anyone with information relating to the creation or distribution of such material to report it immediately to the nearest police station or through official cybercrime reporting channels.

A Call for Collective Action

Cybercrime specialists within the police force are working to strengthen their capacity to identify and prosecute individuals involved in producing or sharing AI-generated CSAM. Authorities are also liaising with international law enforcement agencies to tackle the cross-border dimensions of this crime.

The warning serves as a timely reminder that while artificial intelligence holds enormous potential for positive innovation, its misuse poses real and grave dangers — particularly to the most vulnerable members of society. Sri Lanka Police have called on technology companies, internet service providers, and the general public to work together in safeguarding children from all forms of digital exploitation.