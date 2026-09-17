Locomotive Engineers' Union Distances Itself from Ongoing Railway Strike

The Locomotive Operating Engineers' Union has formally announced that it will not be lending its support to the ongoing railway strike, setting itself apart from other worker groups participating in the industrial action.

In a statement issued by the union, officials made clear that their membership would not be joining the strike, a move that could have significant implications for the continuation of rail services across the country during the ongoing industrial dispute.

Union Maintains Separate Stance

The decision by the Locomotive Operating Engineers' Union to withhold its backing marks a notable division within railway worker circles, as other unions and staff groups have continued to press forward with strike action that has disrupted train operations for commuters and freight services alike.

The union emphasised that all of its members would remain bound by its official position, signalling a firm internal directive that distances the organisation from the broader strike movement currently affecting Sri Lanka's railway network.

Impact on Rail Services

The involvement — or lack thereof — of locomotive engineers is considered critical to the functioning of train services, given that these professionals are directly responsible for operating trains. Their decision not to participate in the strike may offer some relief to passengers who have faced disruption in recent days.

Commuters and transport authorities will be closely watching how the situation develops, as negotiations between striking workers and railway management are expected to continue in the coming days.

Related Video