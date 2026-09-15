Sri Lankan-Born Kamzy Gunaratnam Makes History as Norway's New Transport Minister

A Historic Appointment for the Sri Lankan Diaspora

Kamzy Gunaratnam, a politician of Sri Lankan origin, has been appointed as Norway's Minister of Transport, marking a landmark moment both for her personal political career and for the broader Sri Lankan diaspora community around the world.

Born in Jaffna, Sri Lanka, Gunaratnam's rise to one of Norway's most prominent cabinet positions is a remarkable story of resilience, determination, and political achievement that has resonated deeply with Sri Lankans both on the island and abroad.

From Jaffna to the Norwegian Cabinet

Gunaratnam's journey from Sri Lanka to the corridors of Norwegian political power stands as an inspiring example of what the island's diaspora has achieved on the world stage. Having built her political career in Norway over the years, her appointment to the Transport Ministry represents the culmination of years of dedicated public service.

The appointment has been widely celebrated within Sri Lankan communities internationally, many of whom see her success as a source of immense national pride and proof that Sri Lankans can reach the highest levels of government in their adopted homelands.

A Role of Significant Responsibility

As Transport Minister, Gunaratnam will oversee one of Norway's key infrastructure portfolios, responsible for shaping the country's road, rail, maritime, and aviation policies. The role carries considerable national importance in a country that places high priority on sustainable transport and connectivity.

Her elevation to cabinet level is not only a personal triumph but also a powerful symbol of Norway's multicultural political landscape, where individuals from immigrant backgrounds continue to ascend to positions of genuine national authority.

Pride Across the Sri Lankan Community

News of the appointment has been met with widespread acclaim among Sri Lankans, particularly within the Tamil community, many of whom share roots in Jaffna and the northern regions of the island. Community groups and social media users across Sri Lanka and the diaspora have expressed pride and congratulations following the announcement.

Gunaratnam's story adds another distinguished chapter to the growing legacy of Sri Lankan-born individuals who have gone on to shape politics, culture, and society in countries far beyond their birthplace.

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