Sajith Raises Alarm Over President's Knowledge of Confidential Supreme Court Ruling on 22A

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa has thrown a spotlight on a pressing constitutional concern, questioning how President Anura Kumara Dissanayake came to be aware of the contents of a confidential Supreme Court determination relating to the 22nd Amendment to the Constitution.

A Question of Confidentiality

The opposition leader's remarks have stirred significant debate within political circles, as Supreme Court determinations of this nature are typically treated as strictly confidential until they are formally presented to Parliament. Premadasa's pointed questioning centres on the manner in which the President allegedly obtained knowledge of the ruling before it was officially disclosed through the proper constitutional channels.

Constitutional Process Under Scrutiny

The 22nd Amendment has been a subject of considerable political discussion in Sri Lanka, touching on key governance and democratic accountability issues. The alleged premature knowledge of the Supreme Court's position on the matter raises serious questions about the integrity of the process surrounding such sensitive judicial determinations.

Premadasa has called for transparency and accountability, suggesting that the circumstances surrounding the President's awareness of the confidential ruling deserve thorough examination. The opposition leader indicated that if such information had been accessed or shared outside of the established legal framework, it would represent a grave breach of constitutional norms.

Opposition Demands Answers

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya leader urged the relevant authorities to provide a clear and satisfactory explanation to the public, stressing that the rule of law and the independence of the judiciary must be upheld without compromise.

The manner in which the President became aware of a confidential Supreme Court ruling raises serious constitutional questions that cannot be ignored or brushed aside.

Political observers note that this development adds another layer of tension to the already complex relationship between the executive and judicial branches of government, and that the matter is likely to generate further scrutiny both inside and outside Parliament in the days ahead.

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