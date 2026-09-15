Sri Lanka Records 37 Shooting Incidents in 2025 With 18 Deaths, Raising Serious Security Concerns

Sri Lanka has recorded 37 shooting incidents so far this year, resulting in 18 fatalities, according to the latest figures — a troubling trend that has prompted growing concern among law enforcement authorities and the general public alike.

A Worrying Pattern of Gun Violence

The statistics paint a grim picture of rising gun-related violence across the island, with nearly one shooting incident reported approximately every few days on average. The death toll of 18 underscores the lethal nature of these attacks, suggesting that many of the incidents were targeted and carried out with intent to kill.

While Sri Lanka has historically maintained relatively low rates of firearm violence compared to some other nations in the region, the frequency of shootings recorded in the current year has raised alarm bells within security circles and among ordinary citizens.

Organised Crime Links Suspected

Authorities have linked a significant number of these shooting incidents to organised criminal networks and underworld activity, a phenomenon that has been a persistent challenge for Sri Lankan law enforcement in recent years. Rival gang disputes, drug trafficking operations, and targeted contract killings have all been cited as contributing factors behind the surge in firearm-related incidents.

Several of the attacks have taken place in broad daylight and in public spaces, further heightening fears about public safety and the reach of criminal elements operating within the country.

Pressure Mounts on Law Enforcement

The figures have intensified pressure on the Sri Lanka Police and relevant government ministries to take more decisive action against the proliferation of illegal firearms and the criminal networks that use them. Critics have long argued that a more systematic and intelligence-driven approach is needed to dismantle the organised crime structures believed to be fuelling much of this violence.

37 shooting incidents recorded in Sri Lanka in 2025 to date

18 people have lost their lives as a result of these incidents

Organised crime and underworld rivalries are believed to be key drivers

Incidents have occurred across multiple parts of the country

Calls for Stronger Action

Civil society groups and opposition politicians have called on the government to present a clear and credible strategy to address the worsening situation. There are growing demands for stricter controls on the circulation of illegal weapons, faster prosecution of suspects, and greater resources for police units tasked with combating organised crime.

As Sri Lanka continues its broader efforts toward economic recovery and political stabilisation, the persistence of gun violence remains a significant challenge — one that authorities will need to confront with urgency if public confidence in law and order is to be maintained.