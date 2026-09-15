Ex-Western Province Transport Authority Chief Nabbed Over Irregular Permit Scandal

Former Chairman Taken Into Custody

A former chairman of the Western Province Road Passenger Transport Authority (WPRPTA) has been taken into custody by investigators following allegations that he caused significant financial losses to the state through the unlawful issuance of bus route permits outside of the established tender process.

Permits Issued Outside Proper Channels

Authorities allege that the former official bypassed the legally mandated competitive tendering procedure when granting route permits, a process designed to ensure transparency and fair competition within the public transport sector. The irregular manner in which the permits were reportedly issued is said to have resulted in a substantial loss running into millions of rupees to government coffers.

Blow to Public Transport Governance

The arrest has raised fresh concerns about accountability and governance within Sri Lanka's public transport administration, particularly in the Western Province, which handles one of the highest volumes of passenger traffic in the country. The WPRPTA is the regulatory body responsible for overseeing road passenger transport services across the province.

Investigators are continuing to examine the full extent of the alleged irregularities, with further arrests or legal action not being ruled out at this stage.

Investigation Ongoing

The suspect is currently in the custody of the relevant law enforcement authorities, and the case is expected to be taken up before the courts in the coming days. Officials have indicated that the investigation remains active, with authorities scrutinising documentation related to the permits in question to determine the total scale of the alleged financial misconduct.

The case is being closely watched by transport industry stakeholders and anti-corruption advocates, who have long called for greater oversight and stricter enforcement of procurement regulations within state transport bodies.

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