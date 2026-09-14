Sri Lankan-Born Vijay Thanigasalam Makes History as Ontario's First Associate Minister of AI Adoption

Sri Lankan-born politician Vijay Thanigasalam has been appointed as Ontario's first-ever Associate Minister of Artificial Intelligence Adoption, marking a landmark moment both for the Canadian province and for the Sri Lankan diaspora community.

A Historic Appointment

The appointment positions Thanigasalam at the forefront of one of the most significant technological shifts of our time, as governments around the world race to integrate artificial intelligence into public services and economic frameworks. Ontario, Canada's most populous province, has taken a bold step by creating this dedicated ministerial role, signalling its commitment to embracing AI at an institutional level.

Thanigasalam becomes the first person to hold this newly created portfolio, underlining the growing importance that the Ontario government places on structured AI adoption across its public and private sectors.

A Journey from Sri Lanka to the Cabinet Table

Born in Sri Lanka, Thanigasalam's rise through Canadian politics is a source of immense pride for Sri Lankans both on the island and across the global diaspora. His appointment to this groundbreaking role reflects not only his personal dedication and political acumen but also the increasing influence of Sri Lankan-origin individuals in international spheres of leadership.

His career trajectory serves as an inspiring example for younger generations of Sri Lankans who have settled abroad, demonstrating that pathways to high office remain open through hard work and community engagement.

Significance for Ontario and Beyond

The creation of an Associate Minister specifically tasked with AI adoption reflects a broader global trend of governments formalising their approach to emerging technologies. Ontario's move is expected to:

Accelerate the integration of AI tools within provincial government services

Foster collaboration between the public sector and technology industry stakeholders

Position Ontario as a leader in responsible and effective AI governance in Canada

Develop policy frameworks that guide ethical AI use across various sectors

The appointment of a dedicated minister for AI adoption signals that Ontario is serious about harnessing the potential of artificial intelligence while ensuring it is implemented in a responsible and inclusive manner.

Pride Across the Diaspora

The news has been warmly received within Sri Lankan communities abroad, with many celebrating Thanigasalam's achievement as a proud milestone for the diaspora. Community leaders and observers have noted that his appointment adds to a growing list of Sri Lankan-origin individuals making meaningful contributions to governance, technology, and public life on the world stage.

As Ontario steps into this new chapter of technological governance, Vijay Thanigasalam's role will be closely watched — both by Canadians and by Sri Lankans who see in him a symbol of possibility and progress.

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