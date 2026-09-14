Sampath Bank Seizes Anilana Hotel Properties in Parate Execution Move

Sampath Bank has taken possession of the Anilana hotel group's properties in Nilaweli, Trincomalee, and Passikudah, exercising its rights under Sri Lanka's Recovery of Loans by Banks (Special Provisions) Act — a legal mechanism commonly known as parate execution.

What Is Parate Execution?

Parate execution is a powerful legal tool available to licensed banks in Sri Lanka that allows them to seize and sell mortgaged assets without seeking a court order, when a borrower defaults on their loan obligations. The provision is designed to enable financial institutions to recover outstanding dues more swiftly than through conventional litigation.

Properties Seized

The acquired properties include Anilana's well-known resort establishments situated along Sri Lanka's eastern coastline — a region that has seen significant tourism development in recent years. The affected locations are:

Nilaweli, Trincomalee

Passikudah

These destinations have been popular among both local and foreign tourists seeking beach and leisure experiences, making the seizure a notable development within Sri Lanka's hospitality sector.

Implications for the Hospitality Sector

The move signals continued financial pressure on hotel operators, many of whom have struggled to recover from the compounding effects of the Easter Sunday attacks of 2019, the COVID-19 pandemic, and Sri Lanka's broader economic crisis in subsequent years.

While Sampath Bank has not issued a detailed public statement regarding the circumstances leading to the acquisition, the use of parate execution indicates that loan repayments had fallen significantly in arrears, prompting the bank to act decisively to protect its financial interests.

The development raises fresh questions about the financial health of tourism businesses operating along the eastern coast, and whether creditors may pursue similar recovery action against other hospitality ventures facing debt distress.

What Happens Next?

Following a parate execution, the acquiring bank typically moves to sell the seized assets through a public auction process in order to recover the outstanding loan amount. It remains to be seen whether Anilana Hotels will seek a negotiated settlement or legal remedy to challenge or reverse the bank's action.

Further developments regarding the future ownership and operation of these properties are expected to emerge in the coming weeks.