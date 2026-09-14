Dayasiri Takes Speaker Dispute to Commonwealth Parliamentary Association

Opposition parliamentarian Dayasiri Jayasekara has escalated a dispute over parliamentary conduct by formally appealing to the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA), calling on the international body to intervene in what he characterises as misconduct by the Speaker of Sri Lanka's Parliament.

A Formal Appeal Beyond Borders

Jayasekara's decision to carry the matter to the CPA signals a significant step, as it represents an attempt to bring external scrutiny to bear on the workings of Sri Lanka's legislature. The move suggests that the opposition parliamentarian believes domestic avenues have proven insufficient in addressing his concerns regarding the Speaker's conduct.

Opposition Voices Discontent

The appeal reflects growing tensions within Parliament, with opposition members increasingly vocal about what they describe as procedural imbalances and questionable rulings from the Chair. Jayasekara has positioned himself as a leading voice in pushing back against what the opposition views as conduct unbecoming of the office of Speaker.

The Commonwealth Parliamentary Association serves as a network of parliamentary bodies across Commonwealth nations, promoting democratic governance and parliamentary best practices. Appeals to the CPA are relatively uncommon and tend to draw considerable attention from member legislatures.

Implications for Parliamentary Accountability

Political observers note that whether or not the CPA opts to formally engage with the matter, the very act of lodging such an appeal places the conduct of Parliament under an international spotlight — a development that could have reputational implications for Sri Lanka's democratic institutions.

Further details on the specific allegations outlined in Jayasekara's appeal were not immediately available, but the move is expected to generate significant debate both inside and outside Parliament in the days ahead.