Yala National Park's Most Popular Zones Shut to Visitors Starting Today

Sri Lanka's most visited wildlife sanctuary has partially closed its doors to tourists, with the Department of Wildlife and Forest Conservation announcing the temporary shutdown of Blocks 01 and 02 of Yala National Park effective from today.

Annual Closure to Allow Nature to Recover

The closure of the two most frequented blocks of Yala National Park is a routine seasonal measure undertaken by wildlife authorities each year. The temporary shutdown gives the park's ecosystem an opportunity to recover from the heavy tourist traffic it endures throughout the open season, allowing flora and fauna to regenerate undisturbed.

Blocks 01 and 02 of Yala are widely regarded as the most popular zones within the park, attracting thousands of local and foreign visitors annually who flock to the reserve in hopes of spotting the famed Sri Lankan leopard, elephants, sloth bears, and a rich variety of birdlife.

What Visitors Should Know

Blocks 01 and 02 of Yala National Park are now closed to all tourist visits.

The closure has been enforced by the Department of Wildlife and Forest Conservation.

Visitors planning trips to Yala are advised to check with wildlife authorities regarding the status of other accessible blocks within the park.

Protecting Sri Lanka's Natural Heritage

Wildlife conservationists and environmentalists have long advocated for such periodic closures, emphasising that unsustainable tourist pressure on sensitive habitats can have lasting negative consequences on biodiversity. The temporary rest period is considered essential to maintaining the ecological balance that makes Yala one of the finest wildlife destinations in all of Asia.

Tourists and travel operators are encouraged to plan accordingly and stay updated through official announcements from the Department of Wildlife and Forest Conservation regarding reopening dates for the affected blocks.