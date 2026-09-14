England to Host Sri Lanka for Exciting T20 and ODI Series in 2026

Cricket fans in Sri Lanka have plenty to look forward to as the national side is set to tour England in 2026 for a series featuring both Twenty20 internationals and One Day Internationals, promising a thrilling contest between two of the sport's most celebrated teams.

A Marquee Tour on the Horizon

The upcoming series will see Sri Lanka lock horns with England on English soil, offering the Lions an opportunity to challenge one of the game's powerhouses in their own backyard. Both the T20 and ODI formats are included in the tour schedule, ensuring a varied and competitive programme of international cricket for supporters around the world.

What to Expect

The series is expected to be broadcast live for audiences in both countries, with dedicated cricket fans in Sri Lanka anticipated to follow proceedings closely through available television and streaming platforms. Full broadcast details and the complete match schedule are expected to be confirmed closer to the tour dates.

The series will feature T20 International matches between England and Sri Lanka

One Day International fixtures are also included in the tour programme

Matches will be played at venues across England

Live coverage is expected to be available for Sri Lankan audiences

Sri Lanka's Chance to Shine Abroad

For Sri Lankan cricket, tours to England have historically carried enormous prestige and significance. Performing well in English conditions — known for their swing-friendly pitches and unpredictable weather — has always been regarded as a stern test of a team's all-round capabilities.

England versus Sri Lanka fixtures have consistently produced compelling cricket, and the 2026 series is expected to be no different as both sides continue to develop exciting young talent alongside experienced campaigners.

As the 2026 tour approaches, fans across the island nation will be eagerly anticipating further announcements regarding the full fixture list, venue details, and confirmed broadcast arrangements. Stay tuned to Lanka Newspapers for the latest updates on Sri Lanka's cricketing commitments abroad.

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