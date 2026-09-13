Women's Rights Groups Demand Parliament Act Now on Overdue Family Law Reforms

Two prominent women's rights organisations have called on Sri Lanka's Women Parliamentarians' Caucus to take decisive action in accelerating long-overdue reforms to the country's family laws, urging legislators to move swiftly on proposals that have languished without progress for years.

A Long Wait for Legal Change

The appeal highlights growing frustration among civil society groups over the repeated delays in modernising Sri Lanka's family legislation, which advocates argue fails to adequately protect the rights and welfare of women and children across the island.

The two organisations directed their appeal specifically at the Women Parliamentarians' Caucus, signalling their belief that female legislators hold a critical responsibility in championing reforms that disproportionately affect women's lives, livelihoods, and legal standing within the family unit.

Why These Reforms Matter

Family law reform has been a contentious and politically sensitive issue in Sri Lanka for decades, complicated by the country's plural legal system, which includes general law alongside personal laws governing different ethnic and religious communities.

Women's groups argue that existing legislation leaves many women vulnerable in matters of marriage, divorce, and inheritance.

Proposed reforms have reportedly been in discussion for years without reaching meaningful legislative progress.

Advocates stress that further delays have real consequences for women navigating the legal system during family disputes.

Pressure Mounts on Parliamentarians

By addressing the Women Parliamentarians' Caucus directly, the rights groups appear to be placing both moral and political responsibility on female members of Parliament to use their collective influence to break the legislative deadlock.

Women's rights advocates have consistently maintained that family law reform is not a peripheral concern but a fundamental issue of justice, equality, and human dignity that Parliament can no longer afford to postpone.

The appeal comes at a time when Sri Lanka's new Parliament is settling into its legislative agenda, presenting what many observers consider a fresh opportunity to revisit stalled reform processes that previous administrations failed to complete.

Civil society organisations are expected to continue mounting pressure on lawmakers in the weeks ahead, as they seek firm commitments that family law reform will be treated as a legislative priority rather than an issue to be indefinitely deferred.