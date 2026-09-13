Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei Urges Slower, More Cautious Approach to AI Development

The chief executive of leading artificial intelligence company Anthropic has issued a striking call for the industry to pump the brakes on AI development, warning that the risks associated with rapidly advancing technology are too serious to be ignored.

A Rare Admission From Inside the Industry

In a candid and detailed essay, Anthropic founder and CEO Dario Amodei argued that while the advancement of artificial intelligence is not something that should be abandoned, the breakneck speed at which AI models are currently being developed demands far greater scrutiny and caution.

Amodei made clear that his position is not one of opposition to AI itself, but rather a firm belief that the potential dangers attached to its rapid progression are genuine and must be taken seriously by both technology companies and governments alike.

A Call for Oversight and Responsibility

The Anthropic boss stressed that companies operating in the AI space carry a significant responsibility to ensure that development is accompanied by robust monitoring and safeguards. His remarks are particularly notable given that Anthropic is itself one of the most prominent players in the global AI race, responsible for developing the Claude family of AI models.

The essay signals a growing tension within the technology sector, where commercial pressures to innovate quickly are increasingly at odds with mounting concerns about safety, ethics, and the long-term consequences of deploying powerful AI systems without adequate controls in place.

Why This Matters

For Sri Lanka, which is among the many developing nations beginning to explore the potential of artificial intelligence in sectors such as education, healthcare, and public administration, the debate around responsible AI development carries real relevance. As local institutions and businesses look to adopt AI-driven tools, global conversations about governance and risk management will inevitably shape the frameworks within which such technologies are introduced.

Amodei's public stance adds weight to calls from researchers, ethicists, and policymakers worldwide who have long argued that the AI industry must prioritise safety over speed — a message that appears to be gaining traction even among those building the technology itself.

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