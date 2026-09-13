CAA Raids Dehiwala Workshop, Seizes Nearly 1,000 Pairs of Locally Made Shoes Falsely Labelled as Chinese Products

Counterfeit Labelling Operation Uncovered in Dehiwala

Sri Lanka's Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) has cracked down on a suspected clandestine footwear operation in Dehiwala, seizing close to 1,000 pairs of shoes that were being fraudulently labelled as products manufactured in China.

What Investigators Found

Authorities raided what is believed to be a secret footwear production facility in the Dehiwala area, where locally made shoes were being packaged and marked with false country-of-origin labels indicating they were imported Chinese goods.

Nearly 1,000 pairs of footwear were seized during the operation

The shoes were manufactured domestically but labelled as Chinese-made products

The facility is suspected of operating as an unregistered, clandestine workshop

A Threat to Consumers and Honest Traders

The practice of misrepresenting a product's country of origin is a serious violation of consumer protection laws in Sri Lanka. By falsely marketing locally produced footwear as imported goods, operators of such facilities not only deceive the buying public but also undercut legitimate businesses that comply with labelling and manufacturing regulations.

The Consumer Affairs Authority has urged members of the public to report any suspected cases of mislabelled or counterfeit goods to help protect consumers across the country.

CAA Steps Up Enforcement

This latest raid reflects the CAA's continued efforts to combat fraudulent trade practices that mislead Sri Lankan consumers. Investigators are expected to pursue further legal action in connection with the Dehiwala operation as the case develops.

Consumers are advised to purchase footwear and other goods from reputable, registered retailers and to remain vigilant about product labelling when making purchases.