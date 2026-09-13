President Dissanayake to Rally Supporters Across Anuradhapura District

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake is set to make a prominent public appearance in the Anuradhapura District on Sunday, January 13, where he is scheduled to address two separate National People's Power (NPP) rallies as part of the party's ongoing political activities.

Rallies Signal Continued NPP Outreach

The twin rallies in Anuradhapura underscore the NPP's commitment to maintaining strong grassroots engagement across the country, particularly in the North Central Province, which holds significant historical and cultural importance for Sri Lanka.

Anuradhapura, home to some of the island's most sacred Buddhist heritage sites, remains a key constituency for any political movement seeking broad national support. The President's decision to hold two consecutive public engagements in the district reflects the ruling party's intent to consolidate its voter base ahead of future political milestones.

Busy Schedule for the President

The appearances form part of a wider pattern of provincial outreach that President Dissanayake has maintained since assuming office, regularly stepping outside the capital to connect directly with communities across Sri Lanka's diverse regions.

Large crowds are anticipated at both venues, as the NPP continues to draw significant public interest following its historic electoral performance that brought President Dissanayake to power.

Further details regarding the specific locations and timing of the two rallies are expected to be confirmed closer to the events.

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