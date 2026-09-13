Parliament Set to Debate 22nd Amendment and Judicature Bill Next Week

Sri Lanka's Parliament is expected to take up two landmark pieces of legislation for debate next week, with the Twenty-Second Amendment to the Constitution Bill and the Judicature (Amendment) Bill both scheduled for deliberation on September 24 and 25.

Debates Contingent on Supreme Court Determination

The legislative sessions are set to proceed subject to a formal announcement by the Speaker, which will follow the receipt of the Supreme Court's determination on petitions filed against both Bills. The court's ruling will play a pivotal role in shaping how Parliament proceeds with the debates.

Both pieces of legislation have attracted significant public and political attention, with petitions having been submitted to the Supreme Court challenging their contents ahead of the parliamentary stage.

What This Means for Sri Lanka

Constitutional amendments of this nature carry considerable weight in Sri Lanka's political landscape, often signalling shifts in governance structures, checks and balances, and the administration of justice. The Judicature (Amendment) Bill, alongside the Twenty-Second Amendment, is expected to draw robust debate from both government and opposition benches.

Political observers and civil society groups are closely watching the proceedings, as the outcome of these debates could have far-reaching implications for Sri Lanka's democratic and judicial frameworks.

Further details on the debate schedule are expected to be confirmed once the Speaker makes the formal announcement following the Supreme Court's determination.

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