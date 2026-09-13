Thundershowers Expected Across Sri Lanka This Afternoon, Met Department Warns of Heavy Rainfall

Sri Lankans are being advised to brace for widespread afternoon thundershowers across much of the island today, Sunday 13 September 2026, according to the latest weather forecast issued by the Department of Meteorology.

Island-Wide Shower Activity Expected

The Meteorology Department, in its forecast issued at 5.30 a.m. this morning, stated that atmospheric conditions are currently favourable for thundershower activity to develop across most parts of the country during the afternoon hours.

Residents in affected areas are urged to remain alert as conditions could deteriorate quickly once shower activity begins to develop later in the day.

Heavy Rainfall Warning Issued

The department has cautioned that certain areas could experience particularly intense rainfall, with accumulations of up to 100 millimetres expected at some locations. Such heavy downpours can lead to flash flooding, reduced visibility, and hazardous road conditions.

The atmospheric conditions are favorable for afternoon thundershowers in most parts of the Island today, with heavy showers of about 100 mm likely at some places.

Safety Advice for the Public

Avoid unnecessary travel during peak afternoon shower periods.

Stay clear of flood-prone areas, rivers, and low-lying ground.

Seek shelter immediately if thunder and lightning activity is observed nearby.

Keep updated with the latest advisories from the Department of Meteorology.

The public is encouraged to monitor official weather updates throughout the day and take appropriate precautions to ensure personal safety.

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