Prosecutors Say Airbus Evidence Places Namal Rajapaksa at Centre of $100 Million Bribery Investigation

Rajapaksa Named in Major International Corruption Case

Prosecutors have revealed that evidence gathered in connection with the Airbus bribery scandal directly links Namal Rajapaksa, son of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, to a sprawling $100 million corruption investigation, marking one of the most significant developments in Sri Lanka's long-running battle against high-level graft.

What the Evidence Suggests

According to prosecutors handling the case, documentation and other material obtained from Airbus — the European aerospace giant that previously admitted to paying hundreds of millions of dollars in bribes across multiple countries to secure aircraft sales contracts — points toward Namal Rajapaksa's alleged involvement in illicit financial dealings linked to those transactions.

The probe centres on allegations that substantial sums of money, amounting to approximately $100 million, were channelled as corrupt payments in relation to aircraft procurement deals, with prosecutors asserting that the Airbus evidence places the prominent Sri Lankan politician within the orbit of those transactions.

Background to the Airbus Scandal

Airbus reached a landmark settlement in 2020 with authorities in France, the United Kingdom, and the United States after admitting to systematic bribery across numerous countries over more than a decade. The settlement, worth approximately €3.6 billion, was among the largest corporate corruption penalties in history. That agreement opened the door to further national investigations in several countries, including Sri Lanka, where questions over aircraft deals made during the Rajapaksa administration have long circulated.

Namal Rajapaksa's Position

Namal Rajapaksa, a sitting Member of Parliament and a senior figure within the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna party, has consistently denied wrongdoing in various legal matters that have surrounded his family over the years. No formal conviction has been recorded against him in connection with this particular investigation, and the case remains at the prosecutorial stage.

Wider Implications

The development is expected to intensify public scrutiny of defence and aviation procurement decisions made during past administrations and may add pressure on Sri Lanka's anti-corruption institutions to pursue the investigation with greater urgency. Observers note that the case carries significant political weight given Namal Rajapaksa's continued prominence in national politics and his widely discussed ambitions for higher office.

Authorities have not yet indicated a timeline for formal charges, and the case is likely to remain closely watched by both the Sri Lankan public and international anti-corruption bodies monitoring the fallout from the broader Airbus affair.

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