Philippines Ferry Fire Death Toll Climbs to 76 as Search Continues for Missing

The death toll from a devastating ferry fire in the Philippines has risen to 76, with rescue and recovery operations still ongoing as authorities search for those yet to be accounted for, according to the Philippine Coast Guard.

Bodies Recovered from Wreckage

Coast Guard officials confirmed that 41 additional bodies have been retrieved from the charred wreckage of the ill-fated vessel, pushing the overall fatality count to 76. The grim recovery effort continues as fears grow that the final toll may climb further.

The vessel at the centre of the tragedy, the MV June Aster, was carrying more than 130 passengers and crew when fire broke out on board on Wednesday. The blaze erupted as the ferry was approaching its destination, leaving little time for those on board to react.

Rescue Operations Ongoing

Philippine Coast Guard teams have been working around the clock to recover victims and locate those still reported missing. The full circumstances surrounding how the fire ignited aboard the MV June Aster are still being investigated by authorities.

Ferry disasters are tragically not uncommon in the Philippines, an archipelago nation heavily reliant on sea transport to connect its thousands of islands. Safety advocates have long called for stricter enforcement of maritime regulations to prevent such catastrophic incidents.

Authorities have urged the public to remain patient as recovery efforts continue, while families of those who were on board await news of their loved ones.