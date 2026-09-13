Mahinda Rallies Supporters in Anuradhapura, Declares Launch of 'People's Struggle for Self-Respect

Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa has expressed his gratitude to thousands of supporters who converged on Anuradhapura for the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna's (SLPP) "Jana Satana" rally, marking what he described as the beginning of a new phase in the party's political resurgence.

A Rallying Cry From the Former President

Addressing the gathering, Rajapaksa declared the event as the formal launch of what he termed a "people's struggle for self-respect," signalling the SLPP's intent to reassert itself as a formidable force in Sri Lankan politics. The rally drew a significant crowd to the ancient city of Anuradhapura, underscoring the enduring loyalty of the former president's grassroots support base.

Significance of the Jana Satana Rally

The "Jana Satana," loosely translated as "people's struggle," is seen as a deliberate effort by the SLPP to reposition itself following a turbulent period in Sri Lankan politics. Party organisers framed the rally as a moment of renewal — an opportunity to reconnect with the public and reaffirm the party's commitment to those who have long stood behind its leadership.

Anuradhapura, one of Sri Lanka's most historically and culturally significant cities, served as a symbolic backdrop for the occasion, lending weight to the party's appeal to national pride and heritage.

Rajapaksa Thanks Supporters

In his remarks, Mahinda Rajapaksa took time to personally acknowledge those who had travelled from across the country to attend the event, describing their presence as a testament to the strength and resilience of the people's movement he seeks to lead.

Political observers are watching closely as the SLPP attempts to rebuild its public standing and chart a course forward ahead of future electoral contests in Sri Lanka.

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