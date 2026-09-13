SJB to Stage Colombo Protest Against 22nd Amendment on September 24

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) has announced plans to hold a public mobilisation rally and peaceful protest in Colombo on September 24, with the demonstration directed against the 22nd Amendment to the Constitution.

Opposition Party Takes to the Streets

The main opposition party's decision to organise street-level action signals a significant escalation in its campaign against the constitutional amendment, bringing its concerns directly to the public in the country's commercial capital.

The SJB has called on its supporters and members of the general public to participate in what it has described as a peaceful demonstration, as the party seeks to build broader momentum against the amendment through mass mobilisation.

Growing Political Tension

The announcement reflects deepening political tensions surrounding the 22nd Amendment, with the SJB positioning itself as a vocal opponent of the legislation and using public protest as a tool to amplify its stance beyond the walls of Parliament.

Colombo is expected to serve as the focal point for the demonstration, with the party hoping to draw significant public attention to its objections ahead of and during the September 24 event.

Further details regarding the specific location and schedule of the protest are expected to be released by the party in the coming days.

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