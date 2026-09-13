Education Ministry Draws Line on Alcohol Ban — Big Matches Get a Pass

Ministry Moves to Clarify Scope of New Alcohol and Drug Prohibition

Sri Lanka's Education Ministry has moved to clarify the boundaries of its recently announced ban on alcohol and drugs, following widespread public discussion over how broadly the policy would be applied, according to a report by the Sunday Times.

The clarification has drawn particular attention due to indications that so-called "big matches" — the prestigious inter-school cricket and other sporting encounters that carry deep cultural significance in Sri Lanka — may be exempted from the prohibition.

A Tradition Under Scrutiny

Big matches have long been associated with festive gatherings among alumni, parents, and supporters, where the consumption of alcohol has historically been commonplace. The events, steeped in decades of tradition, often draw large crowds and serve as major social occasions beyond their purely sporting significance.

The Ministry's apparent willingness to carve out an exception for these fixtures has raised questions among educators, parents, and health advocates about the consistency and intent of the wider policy.

What the Ban Entails

The original announcement outlined a prohibition on alcohol and drugs in educational settings, aimed at fostering safer environments for students across the country. However, the precise scope of the ban — including which events and venues fall under its remit — had remained unclear until the Ministry issued its latest guidance.

The ban was introduced as part of broader efforts to address substance use concerns within the school environment.

The Ministry has now signalled that certain high-profile inter-school events may be treated differently under the policy.

Further official communication on the specifics of any exemptions is anticipated.

Mixed Reactions Expected

The prospect of big matches being exempted is likely to generate divided opinion. Supporters of the exemption argue that these events are primarily adult social gatherings with a long-standing cultural heritage, while critics may contend that any inconsistency undermines the credibility and purpose of the ban as a whole.

The Education Ministry's clarification has yet to be issued as a comprehensive official circular, leaving room for continued debate over how the policy will be enforced in practice.

As Sri Lanka continues to grapple with substance-related concerns among youth, the Ministry's next steps in communicating a clear and enforceable policy will be closely watched by schools, parents, and the public alike.

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