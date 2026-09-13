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Borella Cosmetics Shop Slapped With Rs. 300,000 Fine Over Expired Products and Pricing Breaches

13 Sep 2026 By Lankanewspapers.com Local
Read in: Englishසිංහල
4 Comments
Borella Cosmetics Shop Slapped With Rs. 300,000 Fine Over Expired Products and Pricing Breaches

Business Found Guilty of Consumer Protection Violations

A business establishment in Borella has been ordered to pay a fine of Rs. 300,000 after pleading guilty to charges relating to the sale and display of expired cosmetic products, as well as violations of pricing regulations.

What the Authorities Found

Investigators uncovered that the shop had been displaying and offering for sale cosmetic items that had passed their expiry dates, posing a potential risk to consumers. In addition to the expired goods, the business was also found to have breached established price display and labelling requirements, constituting further violations of consumer protection laws.

Legal Proceedings and Penalty

The case was brought before the courts, where the business entered a guilty plea. Following the admission, the court handed down a fine of Rs. 300,000, reflecting the seriousness with which authorities are treating breaches of consumer safety and fair trade standards.

A Warning to Traders

The outcome of this case serves as a firm reminder to traders across Sri Lanka that regulatory authorities remain vigilant in monitoring business practices. Consumers are encouraged to report suspected violations to the relevant authorities, including the Consumer Affairs Authority, to help maintain marketplace integrity and public safety.

Officials have indicated that inspections of retail establishments will continue island-wide as part of ongoing efforts to protect consumers from substandard and potentially harmful products.

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💬 Join the Discussion 4

See what readers are saying — and add your view.

K
Kasun Perera 13 Sep 2026

goverment should do this more often, not just once in a while

P
Pasan Liyanage 13 Sep 2026

which shop is this, anyone know the name?

I
Ishara Gunawardena 13 Sep 2026

300k only? these shops selling expired stuff should be shut down permanently

C
Chamara Dissanayake 13 Sep 2026

exactly, small fine and they carry on as usual

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