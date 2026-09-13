ADB Injects Rs. 6.7 Billion to Strengthen Sri Lanka's Struggling Health Sector

Major Funding Boost for Public Healthcare

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has launched a significant financial assistance programme worth Rs. 6.7 billion aimed at strengthening Sri Lanka's health sector, offering a timely lifeline to a system that has faced considerable strain in recent years.

A Strategic Investment in Public Wellbeing

The funding initiative underscores the ADB's continued commitment to supporting Sri Lanka's recovery and long-term development, with the health sector identified as a critical area requiring urgent investment and reform. The programme is expected to address key gaps in healthcare infrastructure, service delivery, and accessibility across the island.

Why This Matters for Sri Lankans

Sri Lanka's public health system has faced mounting pressure following the country's economic crisis, which led to severe shortages of medicines, medical supplies, and equipment. Initiatives such as this ADB programme are seen as vital steps toward restoring the quality and reliability of healthcare services that millions of Sri Lankans depend on daily.

The Asian Development Bank's Rs. 6.7 billion programme represents one of the more substantial external contributions to Sri Lanka's health sector in recent times.

Broader Development Goals

The assistance is aligned with broader national and regional development objectives, including improving health outcomes, reducing inequalities in healthcare access, and building a more resilient public health infrastructure capable of withstanding future crises.

Authorities and health officials are expected to work closely with the ADB to ensure that the funds are deployed effectively and transparently, with measurable improvements in health services across both urban and rural communities throughout Sri Lanka.

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