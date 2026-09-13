Sri Lanka and Thailand Set to Formalise Labour Agreement to Protect Sri Lankan Workers Abroad

Bilateral Deal to Open New Employment Avenues

Sri Lanka and Thailand are preparing to sign a formal bilateral agreement governing the employment of Sri Lankan workers in Thailand, marking a significant step in strengthening labour ties between the two nations.

The agreement is expected to provide a structured and legally recognised framework that safeguards the rights and welfare of Sri Lankan migrant workers who seek employment opportunities in the Southeast Asian country.

A Move Towards Safer Migration

Officials from both governments have been working towards formalising the arrangement, which aims to regulate recruitment processes, establish clear terms of employment, and ensure that Sri Lankan workers are protected from exploitation and abuse while working abroad.

Such bilateral labour agreements are widely regarded as a crucial mechanism in promoting safe, orderly, and dignified migration, offering workers legal protections that are often absent in informal employment arrangements.

Significance for Sri Lanka's Workforce

For Sri Lanka, which relies significantly on foreign remittances as a key source of income for many families and as a contributor to the national economy, expanding regulated employment channels to countries like Thailand represents a meaningful development.

Thailand, with its growing economy and demand for labour across various sectors including manufacturing, agriculture, and services, presents considerable opportunity for Sri Lankan workers seeking better livelihoods.

What Comes Next

Authorities are expected to finalise the details of the agreement ahead of the formal signing ceremony. Further announcements regarding the specific terms of the deal, including the sectors in which Sri Lankan workers will be employed and the protections afforded to them, are anticipated in due course.

This development is likely to be welcomed by Sri Lankan migrant workers and their families, as well as by labour rights advocates who have long called for stronger protections for those working overseas.

Related Video