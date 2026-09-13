Environment Minister Orders Halt to Wattala Coastal Construction Amid Investigation

Environment Minister Dammika Patabendi has intervened to suspend construction activities on a gabion wall at the Wahatiyagoda coastal area in Wattala, pending a formal investigation into the project.

The minister issued the order after concerns were raised over the construction work taking place along the coastal stretch, prompting authorities to examine whether proper regulations and environmental safeguards had been followed before work commenced.

Coastal Protection Under Scrutiny

Gabion walls, which are wire mesh structures filled with rocks or other materials, are commonly used as coastal defence mechanisms to prevent erosion. However, such constructions in sensitive coastal zones require strict regulatory approvals, particularly given Sri Lanka's stringent environmental protection frameworks governing its coastline.

The temporary halt signals the government's intent to ensure that coastal development projects comply fully with the necessary legal and environmental requirements before proceeding.

Investigation to Determine Next Steps

Authorities are expected to review the relevant permits and approvals associated with the Wahatiyagoda project as part of the ongoing investigation. The outcome of the inquiry will determine whether construction will be permitted to resume or face further action.

Sri Lanka's coastal zones are protected under national environmental legislation, and any unauthorised or non-compliant construction can result in significant legal consequences for those responsible.

The Ministry of Environment has not yet indicated a timeline for the completion of the investigation, but the suspension of work is expected to remain in place until a thorough assessment has been conducted.