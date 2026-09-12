Sri Lanka Raises Rs. 120 Billion Through Medium and Long-Term Government Bond Auction

Sri Lanka's government has successfully raised Rs. 120 billion through the sale of Treasury bonds maturing in 2030, 2034, and 2037, in a move aimed at managing the country's domestic borrowing requirements.

Bond Auction Details

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka conducted the bond auction, offering investors a range of medium to long-term instruments spanning across three separate maturity dates. The three tranches — covering the years 2030, 2034, and 2037 — attracted sufficient demand to meet the full Rs. 120 billion target set by authorities.

Significance for Sri Lanka's Debt Management

The successful bond sale represents a continued effort by Sri Lanka to restructure and stabilise its domestic debt profile following the country's unprecedented economic crisis in recent years. By spreading maturities across multiple years, the government aims to reduce refinancing pressure and create a more manageable repayment schedule.

Bonds maturing in 2030 offer investors a shorter medium-term commitment

The 2034 instruments provide a mid-range investment horizon

The 2037 bonds represent the longest tenure offered in this particular auction

Broader Economic Context

Sri Lanka has been working closely with the International Monetary Fund and international creditors to restore fiscal discipline and rebuild investor confidence since the 2022 economic collapse. Domestic bond markets have gradually regained stability, with the government regularly tapping Treasury bill and bond auctions to meet its financing needs.

The ability to raise such a substantial sum across longer-dated instruments signals a degree of growing confidence among local investors in Sri Lanka's economic trajectory and its ongoing debt restructuring programme.