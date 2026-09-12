Sri Lanka's Foreign Reserves Hold Steady at USD 6.9 Billion as August Remittances Surge to USD 748.6 Million

Sri Lanka's foreign exchange reserves have stabilised at USD 6.9 billion, signalling continued economic resilience as the island nation presses forward with its recovery following one of the worst financial crises in its post-independence history.

Reserves Reflect Growing Stability

The latest figures indicate that the country's gross official reserves stand at USD 6.9 billion, a level that offers a meaningful buffer for import cover and external debt obligations. Economists and financial analysts have pointed to the steady reserve position as a positive indicator that Sri Lanka's economic stabilisation programme is bearing fruit.

The improvement in reserve levels comes after years of acute foreign exchange shortages that triggered widespread fuel, medicine, and essential goods scarcity, ultimately leading to the country seeking an International Monetary Fund bailout programme.

Remittances Provide Vital Foreign Exchange Inflows

Adding further encouragement to the economic outlook, worker remittances recorded a strong performance in August, reaching USD 748.6 million during the month. Remittances from Sri Lankans employed abroad remain one of the most critical sources of foreign currency inflows for the country, helping to bolster reserves and support the stability of the rupee.

The August figure underscores the vital role played by the Sri Lankan diaspora and overseas workers, particularly those based in the Middle East, in sustaining the national economy during a period of structural adjustment and fiscal consolidation.

A Cautious but Positive Outlook

While the data presents an encouraging picture, authorities and independent analysts continue to urge caution. Sri Lanka remains under the terms of its IMF extended fund facility arrangement, and sustained discipline in fiscal management and foreign exchange accumulation will be essential to maintaining the current trajectory.

For ordinary Sri Lankans, the strengthening of reserves and robust remittance inflows offer hope that the worst of the economic hardship may be easing, even as the country navigates the longer road toward full economic recovery and debt restructuring.