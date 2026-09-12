Government Pledges Rs. 65 Billion to Transform 26 Sri Lankan Cities Under 'Life Cities' Initiative

The Sri Lankan government has unveiled an ambitious urban development programme, committing Rs. 65 billion to modernise 26 cities across the island under a newly launched initiative known as "Life Cities."

A Bold Vision for Urban Transformation

The "Life Cities" Development Programme represents one of the most significant urban infrastructure investments the country has seen in recent years. With billions of rupees earmarked for the project, authorities are aiming to reshape the living standards and economic prospects of communities spread across multiple regions of Sri Lanka.

As part of a structured rollout, the government has identified 10 cities to be developed during the first phase of the programme, signalling that work is set to begin in the near term before expanding to the remaining cities on the list.

First Phase Cities to Lead the Way

By prioritising 10 cities in the initial phase, the government appears to be taking a measured approach — allowing development efforts to be concentrated and monitored before scaling up to the full complement of 26 cities. This phased strategy is expected to ensure accountability and quality control throughout the implementation process.

What 'Life Cities' Aims to Deliver

While full details of the programme are still emerging, the "Life Cities" initiative is broadly focused on elevating urban living conditions across Sri Lanka. Key goals are expected to include:

Upgrading public infrastructure and essential services in targeted cities

Improving urban connectivity and transportation networks

Enhancing green spaces and environmental sustainability

Stimulating local economic activity and investment opportunities

The Rs. 65 billion investment underscores the government's commitment to balanced regional development, moving beyond a Colombo-centric model of growth.

Significance for Sri Lanka's Development Agenda

The announcement comes at a time when Sri Lanka is working to rebuild and strengthen its economy following a period of significant financial difficulty. Urban development programmes of this scale are widely regarded as catalysts for broader economic recovery, creating employment, attracting investment, and improving quality of life for residents.

Citizens and local government bodies in the cities selected for the first phase are expected to watch developments closely, as the programme's success could set the tone for how the remaining 16 cities are eventually transformed under the Life Cities framework.

Further details regarding the specific cities included in the first phase, project timelines, and implementing agencies are anticipated to be released by the government in the coming weeks.

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