Sri Lanka Stands Alone as Only Nation With Improved Perception of UN in Global Survey

Sri Lanka has emerged as the sole country to record an improvement in public perception of the United Nations among 37 nations surveyed in a major international study, setting the island nation apart in a broadly negative global trend.

A Rare Positive Shift

While opinions of the UN declined or stagnated across the vast majority of countries included in the 37-nation survey, Sri Lanka bucked the trend entirely — standing as the only country where views of the world body actually improved. The finding is a notable distinction for the island nation, which has in recent years navigated significant political and economic turbulence with varying degrees of international institutional support.

Global Sentiment Turning Against the UN

The survey results paint a challenging picture for the United Nations at the global level, with public confidence in the organisation slipping across most of the countries polled. Analysts suggest that ongoing geopolitical conflicts, perceived institutional ineffectiveness, and questions around multilateral governance have contributed to growing disillusionment worldwide.

Against this backdrop, Sri Lanka's improvement stands in sharp contrast, raising questions about what may be driving more favourable attitudes toward the UN among the Sri Lankan public.

Possible Factors Behind Sri Lanka's Shift

Several contextual factors may help explain the improved sentiment in Sri Lanka:

The United Nations and its affiliated agencies played a visible role in supporting Sri Lanka during its severe economic crisis of 2022, providing humanitarian assistance and policy guidance.

UN engagement with Sri Lanka's post-crisis recovery and governance reform processes may have raised the organisation's profile positively among local communities.

Increased public awareness of international institutions during a period of national hardship could have shaped more favourable impressions of the UN's role.

A Moment of Reflection for Policymakers

Sri Lanka's unique position in this survey offers both an opportunity and a responsibility — to leverage positive public sentiment toward international institutions in advancing meaningful reform and recovery.

For a country that has endured one of its most difficult economic periods in living memory, the finding suggests that Sri Lankans may increasingly view international engagement and multilateral cooperation as essential to the nation's path forward.

The survey results are likely to draw attention from policymakers, civil society groups, and international observers alike, as Sri Lanka continues its efforts to stabilise its economy and strengthen democratic institutions.