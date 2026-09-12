Sri Lanka Plans Groundbreaking Universal Basic AI Programme to Stem Digital Dollar Outflow

Sri Lanka is exploring the possibility of launching what could become the world's first universal basic artificial intelligence pilot programme, an ambitious initiative aimed at reducing the country's significant outflow of foreign exchange spent on digital services and AI-powered platforms dominated by overseas providers.

A Bold Digital Vision

The proposal reflects growing concern among policymakers about the volume of dollars being spent by Sri Lankan individuals and businesses on subscription-based digital tools, cloud services, and artificial intelligence platforms headquartered abroad. By developing and deploying a domestically anchored AI framework accessible to all citizens, authorities hope to plug what has been described as a "digital dollar drain" that quietly erodes the country's foreign reserves.

If realised, the initiative would position Sri Lanka as a global pioneer — the first nation to offer a form of universal basic access to artificial intelligence as a public utility, much in the same way governments provide access to electricity or public transport.

Tackling the Foreign Exchange Problem

Sri Lanka's foreign exchange crisis in recent years has sharpened attention on every avenue through which dollars leave the economy. Digital spending, often overlooked in traditional economic analyses, has emerged as a meaningful contributor to that outflow. Monthly subscriptions to platforms such as cloud storage, productivity tools, and AI assistants collectively represent a considerable drain, particularly as adoption accelerates among the country's growing tech-savvy population.

A locally developed and publicly available AI system could, in theory, reduce dependence on these foreign platforms, keeping more spending within the domestic economy while simultaneously building national technological capacity.

Broader Implications for the Region

Beyond the economic rationale, proponents of the plan argue that universal access to AI tools could deliver meaningful social dividends — empowering small businesses, supporting students, improving access to government services, and bridging the digital divide between urban and rural communities.

Sri Lanka has previously demonstrated an appetite for technology-led public service reform, and this latest proposal suggests the government is keen to position the island nation as a forward-thinking player in the global digital economy.

If successful, the pilot could serve as a replicable model for other developing nations seeking to harness artificial intelligence without surrendering economic sovereignty to foreign technology giants.

Details regarding the structure, funding, and timeline of the proposed pilot are yet to be formally announced, and the initiative remains at an exploratory stage. However, the conversation it has sparked underscores a growing recognition that artificial intelligence is no longer a peripheral concern — it is central to economic planning and national development strategy.